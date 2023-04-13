These lanes of US 69 will be closed this weekend Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Texas Department of Transportation has outline road closures planned this weekend in Port Arthur.

The southbound lanes of US 69 from FM 365 to TX 73 will be closed over the weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound lanes of US 69 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will be installing drainage structures as part of the US 69/TX 73 Turbine Project.

Please use an alternate route.