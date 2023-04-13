Police say motorcyclist critically injured in Port Arthur crash, traffic backed up on Highway 69 Published 5:45 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

A motorcyclist was critically injured following a crash with a truck Thursday afternoon in the 5600 block of U.S. 69 southbound.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the call of the crash came in at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

As of 5 p.m., traffic was backed in both directions of U.S. 69, with the worst coming in the southbound lanes starting just after the Jimmy Johnson exit.