Caring Friends group to meet Friday

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By PA News

Jack Seeley with Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be the guest speaker. (Courtesy photo)

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women, will hold a monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 1911 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

The speaker is Jack Seeley with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds beds for the less fortunate.

The cost is $15 cash only.

Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to make a reservation call Donna Brown at 409-722-0952 or Mary Prioux at 409-962-5571.

