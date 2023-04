TxDOT outlines major lane closure in Port Arthur on Tuesday Published 2:13 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a major lane closure for Port Arthur motorists on Tuesday.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 north and southbound near State Highway 73 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Expect possible delays and the closure is planned weather permitting.