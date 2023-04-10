Streetscape signs honoring Port Arthur’s 125th birthday coming this week; check out the details Published 12:43 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Port Arthur elected and administrative leaders are planning to unveil streetscape signs honoring and commemorating the City’s 125th year of celebration and recognition of progress.

The City of Port Arthur was chartered on May 28, 1898, and more celebration is planned this week.

This unveiling is among the first of several birthday presents local residents will enjoy in a year-long celebration.

Upcoming community events for the 125th Celebration are celebrated with the interactive portarthur125.com.

The website includes an interactive, online historical marker section, a gallery of photos, a timeline of the city’s history, the city’s diverse cultural history and a notable people gallery.

Also, there is a special section where the community can share their own memories.

“We are excited about this event and invite the public to meet us for the unveiling of Quasquicentennial Way at the Regular Meeting of the Port Arthur City Council on (Tuesday), where the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Mayor and Council will then proceed to the location of the unveiling at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 4th Street for this historic ceremony,” a statement from the city said.

Those leading the event include Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, the City Council, City Manager and the Quasquicentennial Steering and Publicity Committees.