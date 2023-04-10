1 killed, another hospitalized following pre-dawn shooting Monday Published 10:40 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of Elgie in reference to a shooting victim at 2:16 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed several people were at home when a group unknown males committed a home invasion, according to police.

During the break-in, witnesses said gunfire was exchanged.

One person in the home was shot and pronounced deceased on scene.

Another shooting victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and later died.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and investigators are interviewing witnesses.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.