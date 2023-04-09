Sheriff’s Office says witnesses not cooperating following fatal shooting after midnight Sunday Published 3:31 pm Sunday, April 9, 2023

CHEEK — At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies responded to 911 calls at the Leday Arena in Cheek in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim, a 20-year-old male from Houston, was pronounced deceased.

The other victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, is in stable condition.

“Although there was a large crowd of people gathered at the Leday Rodeo Arena at a sponsored event, no one is being cooperative at this time,” a Sheriff’s Office’s release said. “Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.”

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-835-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833TIPS.com or download the interactive P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.