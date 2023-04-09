New Mid County business is ready to fill void for seniors needing assistance Published 12:22 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

PORT NECHES — Crystal Jordan, executive director of the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, believes the business Kim Tweedel brought to the city is needed.

Advocates House is described as “an individualized assisted living home that provides compassionate, cozy and personalized care in an intimate setting,” Jordan said, noting the facility offers around-the-clock care in a home setting.

“I think there’s a great need for something of that nature,” Jordan said of the business.

Located at 2625 Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches, the business fits a niche between assisted living and a nursing home.

Services

Advocates House offers 24/7 care in a house setting. They have two private rooms, two rooms with two beds and one with three beds. The ratio is about three patients per caregiver. That’s more personalized than the ratio of a nursing home where the employee could get 13-15 patients per shift to care for.

“They actually get 24-hour care here at a much reduced rate,” said Tweedel, owner and CEO.

For the residents of Advocates House, all food is covered as well as laundry and necessary items except medication.

The house is equipped with sprinklers and alarms, and doors are widened to 36-inches to accommodate wheelchairs. The bathroom is in compliance with Americans with the Disabilities Act.

The facility is for those who cannot stay alone at an assisted living facility because they need help with things such as cooking or self-care.

Background, contact info

Tweedel is originally from Port Arthur but has been in Houston for more than 35 years. In 2010 she opened a care-giving agency and is licensed for Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties.

For more information, call 713-609-9908.