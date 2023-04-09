Explosion at AmSpec facility near Nederland, 3 employees taken by air to Memorial Hermann

Published 7:53 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

By PA News

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at 5:05 p.m., 911 calls were made in reference to an explosion at AmSpec, LLC., 4665 Jerry Ware Drive in Nederland.

The Nederland Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Acadian Ambulance and the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management responded.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton said three AmSpec employees were injured due to a small explosion and a flash fire while conducting testing in the lab.

All three were treated at the scene and taken by air to UTMB and Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Morton said at no time was there a danger to the public.

