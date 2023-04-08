Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 27-April2 Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 27 to April 2:

Hagan Crorey, 33, theft

Kevin Hebert, 45, theft and evading arrest/detention

Karen Guillory, 60, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Karley Strickland, 24, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Crystal Anderson, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Dillion Mullen, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Billy Harmon, 44, public intoxication and poss. of drug paraphernalia

Brian Lane, 48, violation of protective order x 2 and assault

Israel Joubert, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Desmond Watson, 33, other agency warrant(s)

Joanna Palmer, 39, public intoxication and assault on a public servant

Derek Moore, 23, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 27 to April 2:

March 27

A person was arrested for theft and evading arrest/detention and a second person was arrested for theft. Police also investigated a report of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the intersection of Twin City Highway and Industrial Road.

March 28

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Lee.

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Spur 136.

A person as arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Montrose.

March 29

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 7 th Street.

Street. An office investigated a report of found property in the 1200 block of Lillie.

March 30

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of 1 s t Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 1st Street.

March 31

A person was arrested for violation of a protection order and an officer investigated a report of an assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

• A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Grigsby and Llano.

April 1

A person was arrested for violation of a protection order and assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

April 2