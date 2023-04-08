Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 27-April2
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 27 to April 2:
- Hagan Crorey, 33, theft
- Kevin Hebert, 45, theft and evading arrest/detention
- Karen Guillory, 60, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Karley Strickland, 24, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Crystal Anderson, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Dillion Mullen, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Billy Harmon, 44, public intoxication and poss. of drug paraphernalia
- Brian Lane, 48, violation of protective order x 2 and assault
- Israel Joubert, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Desmond Watson, 33, other agency warrant(s)
- Joanna Palmer, 39, public intoxication and assault on a public servant
- Derek Moore, 23, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 27 to April 2:
March 27
- A person was arrested for theft and evading arrest/detention and a second person was arrested for theft. Police also investigated a report of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the intersection of Twin City Highway and Industrial Road.
March 28
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Lee.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Spur 136.
- A person as arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Montrose.
March 29
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 7th Street.
- An office investigated a report of found property in the 1200 block of Lillie.
March 30
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of 1s tStreet.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 1st Street.
March 31
- A person was arrested for violation of a protection order and an officer investigated a report of an assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
• A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Grigsby and Llano.
April 1
- A person was arrested for violation of a protection order and assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
April 2
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and assault against a public servant in the 2000 block of 10th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.