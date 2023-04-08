Mid County Land Co. a staple for regional growth Published 12:34 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

When dirt was hauled off from the first stage of the Port Arthur LNG site, Mid County Land Co. was there.

When local schools were constructed, Mid County Land Co. was there.

And when crushed concrete was needed at the new Chevron site in Orange, Mid County Land Co. was there.

The company has had a hand in multiple large projects, as well as smaller projects delivering dirt and/or crushed concrete to residential and commercial clients.

Background

Mark Vernon established Mid County Land in 2003 and opened the first office in Nederland.

The current office is located at 8701 Industrial Circle in Port Arthur, where Mark joined forces with his son, Brock Vernon, employee Lacey Fregia said.

“We deliver dirt and/or crushed concrete to residential and commercial clients. We work with the City of Port Arthur, Port of Port Arthur and multiple other larger construction companies,” Fregia said when asked what services Mid County Land offers.

Fregia said Mid County Land is seeing more business due to recent large projects.

Facts

The locally owned family business has three dirt pit locations and holds the only permitted dirt pit within the city limits of Port Arthur, company leaders said.

Fregia provided information on some of the projects the company has been a part of.

Crushed concrete from the company is recycled broken concrete that comes from the demolition of homes, roads and more. Their use of the product keeps it out of the landfills.

Mid County Land was one of many businesses that took part in the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industry Show in 2022.

Fregia was on site with clear plastic tubs displaying different topsoils and rocks.

She said in an article last year that the Industry Show was a good venue for small and big companies and allows for face-to-face contact and a chance to meet with the right people.

Mid County Land Co. is open from 7 a.m. to 5p.m Mondays through Fridays. It can be reached at 409-736-3500.