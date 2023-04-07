Quasquicentennial website, social media go live celebrating Port Arthur at 125 years strong Published 2:49 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The City of Port Arthur’s 125th Anniversary Celebration leaders including the Port Arthur mayor, council, city manager and quasquicentennial steering and publicity committees are excited that the 125th anniversary website went live this week.

Please visit the new website at portarthur125.com. This website has many interesting features and will continue to be updated as the year progresses.

The Quasquicentennial team members have been compiling historical information for the celebration.

Gerry Dickert, the Public Information Coordinator for Lamar State College Port Arthur, has been able to use this information along with his own passion for history to develop an interactive website that will be accessible to the citizens of Port Arthur for years to come.

Just a few of the elements include upcoming community events related to the 125th birthday, a gallery of photos, a timeline of the city’s history, cultural history, a Gallery of Notable People and interactive historical markers.

The community will also be able to share their own memories.

Readers will also be able to follow the city’s 125th birthday year information on Instagram-(portarthur125), Twitter-(@PortArthur125) and Facebook-(Port Arthur’s 125th Anniversary).

Please join the city and the Quasquicentennial committee volunteers in the year-long celebration. Keep updated and share your memories.

The focus of this anniversary year is to educate and increase awareness of the history of the city while highlighting our economic growth and opportunities for the future.