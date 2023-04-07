Police: Man uses nice outfit, fake passport to attempt cashing forged check

The Beaumont Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly attempted to cash a forged check with a fake passport.

The unidentified man entered Education First Federal Credit Union on Eastetx Freeway on March 13 dressed in a “nice shirt and tie” to attempt to cash the check, the department said.

They are hoping to identify him, saying it often times leads to larger criminal organizations.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477. Tips are anonymous and could result in a reward.