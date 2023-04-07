Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 29-April 4 Published 12:24 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:

March 29

Wayne Nelson, 52, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Taft.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Terrell.

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Ash.

March 30

Rebekah Griesheimer, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and parked facing traffic in the 1900 block of Main.

Timothy Cochran, 66, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

March 31

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

April 1

A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

April 2

Alaysha Nash, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Joshua Blount, 41, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 6300 block of Verde.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Lawndale.

April 3

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway.

April 4