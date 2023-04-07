Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 29-April 4
Published 12:24 am Friday, April 7, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:
March 29
- Wayne Nelson, 52, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Taft.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Terrell.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Ash.
March 30
- Rebekah Griesheimer, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and parked facing traffic in the 1900 block of Main.
- Timothy Cochran, 66, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
March 31
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
April 1
- A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
April 2
- Alaysha Nash, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Joshua Blount, 41, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 6300 block of Verde.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Lawndale.
April 3
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway.
April 4
- Jose Sanchez, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Charles.
- Jennifer Clanan, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of Hansen.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Verde.
- Theft of a trash can was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.