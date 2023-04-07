Good Friday fire damages Port Arthur church Published 11:23 am Friday, April 7, 2023

A lightning strike may be the cause of a fire that damaged a Port Arthur church early Friday morning.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said authorities received a call of smoke coming from a church in the 5100 block of 6th Street at 5:04 a.m. Friday.

Rev. Kelvin Solco confirmed to Port Arthur Newsmedia the fire was at Victory Christian Church, where he is pastor.

Benson said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was mostly contained to the attic of the building.

“It may have been the result of lightning, but that is to be determined,” Benson said.

The extent of the damage was unknown at 11 a.m. Friday. The fire chief said there would be some holes in the ceiling, where firefighters had to pull down to get to the attic space. The church will later need to be accessed for structural integrity.

There were no reported injuries.

There is no indication the fire was as extensive as the one that occurred at End Time Deliverance Holiness Church, 3000 block of 19th Street, in January. The fire gutted the two-story structure. PAFD responded with eight units and approximately 26 people.