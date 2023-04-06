Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: March 27-April 2

Published 12:02 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 27 to April 2:

  • Patrick Harrison, 33, warrant other agency
  • Derek Hardesty, 44, Nederland warrants
  • Jason Garlaska, 45, warrant other agency
  • Jeffrey Dixon, 54, public intoxication
  • Meghan Levias, 30, warrant other agency
  • Jeffrey Dixon, 54, theft
  • Anton Jones, 41, public intoxication
  • Patricia Paz Goyo, 22, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Jules Taylor Jr., 35, warrant other agency
  • Paris Borel, 24, warrant other agency
  • Ricardo Jiminez, 17, driving while intoxicated with open container, warrant other agency
  • Shelby Moles, 30, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 27 to April 2:

March 27

  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1200 block of South 37th Street.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of North 37th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

March 28

  • Criminal mischief and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

March 29

  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 37th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
  • A runaway in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence and criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

March 30

  • A person was arrested for theft in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • Found property was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1700 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

March 31

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person reported a sex offender failure to comply in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of FM 365.

April 1

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 900 block of North 13th Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway.

April 2

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 3rd Street.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Helena.

More News

Pleasure Island undergoing multitude of upgrades; check out the details

Groves Police outline steady decrease in crime through the years, statistics shared

PHOTO GALLERY — Career fair puts applicants in front of all Port Arthur ISD departments

Port Arthur woman sentenced to jail for child abuse

Print Article