Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: March 27-April 2 Published 12:02 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 27 to April 2:

Patrick Harrison, 33, warrant other agency

Derek Hardesty, 44, Nederland warrants

Jason Garlaska, 45, warrant other agency

Jeffrey Dixon, 54, public intoxication

Meghan Levias, 30, warrant other agency

Jeffrey Dixon, 54, theft

Anton Jones, 41, public intoxication

Patricia Paz Goyo, 22, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Jules Taylor Jr., 35, warrant other agency

Paris Borel, 24, warrant other agency

Ricardo Jiminez, 17, driving while intoxicated with open container, warrant other agency

Shelby Moles, 30, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 27 to April 2:

March 27

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1200 block of South 37th Street.

A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 31st Street.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of North 37th Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of South 15th Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 14th Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

March 28

Criminal mischief and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.

Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

March 29

An officer recovered stolen property in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 37th Street.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

A runaway in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 27th Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence and criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

March 30

A person was arrested for theft in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

Found property was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1700 block of South U.S. 69.

Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

March 31

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person reported a sex offender failure to comply in the 700 block of South 37th Street.

Assault by threat was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Canal.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of FM 365.

April 1

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue E.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 900 block of North 13th Street.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway.

April 2