Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: March 27-April 2
Published 12:02 am Thursday, April 6, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 27 to April 2:
- Patrick Harrison, 33, warrant other agency
- Derek Hardesty, 44, Nederland warrants
- Jason Garlaska, 45, warrant other agency
- Jeffrey Dixon, 54, public intoxication
- Meghan Levias, 30, warrant other agency
- Jeffrey Dixon, 54, theft
- Anton Jones, 41, public intoxication
- Patricia Paz Goyo, 22, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Jules Taylor Jr., 35, warrant other agency
- Paris Borel, 24, warrant other agency
- Ricardo Jiminez, 17, driving while intoxicated with open container, warrant other agency
- Shelby Moles, 30, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 27 to April 2:
March 27
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1200 block of South 37th Street.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of North 37th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 14th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
March 28
- Criminal mischief and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
March 29
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 37th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- A runaway in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence and criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
March 30
- A person was arrested for theft in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
- Found property was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1700 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
March 31
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person reported a sex offender failure to comply in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of FM 365.
April 1
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 900 block of North 13th Street.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway.
April 2
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 3rd Street.
- A dog at large was reported in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Helena.