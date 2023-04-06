City cites near 40-year-old line as possible cause of Sabine Pass water concerns Published 4:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

SABINE PASS — A water line break in the Sabine Pass area left some residents without water or with low water pressure over the past day and a half.

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton said a major water line in the area of Texas 87 going towards Sea Rim State Park busted Wednesday.

The line, he said, was placed there in the 1980s.

Burton said the PVC line was old and engineers believe the line would not be up to today’s standards, which is a possible reason for the breakage. Another possible cause for the problem could be due to power supply issues that occurred after midnight Thursday and impacted pump stations.

While Burton said no one was totally without water service, Sabine Pass resident Donald Crain said he and others had been without water.

Crain said he noticed the issue at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur issued via Facebook a notice of a scheduled water line repair to be performed in the 2000 block of South Gulfway Drive that night beginning at 8:30 p.m. to last at least four hours.

As of 2:55 p.m. Thursday water pressure and availability had been restored.

Crain wasn’t the only one without water. Several other people who did not give their names reported they were without water, as well, during that time frame.

Crain said the Sabine Pass area has frequent water outages, on average every two weeks.

In January, the City of Port Arthur issued an alert for a water outage in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive in Sabine Pass as water crews repaired a water main.

The impacted areas were warned they would experience low water pressure or no water for 8 to 10 hours.