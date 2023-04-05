Port Arthur man indicted after crash causes truck to flip Published 12:30 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A 26-year-old Port Arthur man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault following a wreck that caused a truck to flip, seriously injuring the driver and passenger.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sagar Ajeshkumar Patel was driving a Porsche at approximately 5:57 a.m. on Nov. 19 when he struck a white Chevrolet truck. When police arrived on scene, the truck was overturned and the Porche had sustained significant damage, the document states.

Witnesses said the driver of the Porche was speeding while traveling southbound on Memorial Boulevard, failing to maintain one lane. The driver reportedly changed from the inside lane to the outside lane, hitting the truck. The impact forced both vehicles off the road.

“Affiant observed that Sagar Patel was speaking with slow slurred speech, glossed over eyes, and was confused about the accident,” the affidavit says.

The responding officer noted the smell of alcohol.

Patel reportedly refused a field sobriety test or alcohol testing by breath or blood, but admitted to having taken anxiety medication an hour before the wreck.

Blood was obtained through a warrant prior to Patel being brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The driver and passenger of the truck were transported to a nearby hospital.

Patel was jailed on a $150,000 bond, which he posted on Nov. 20.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail.