Intoxication assault charge after vehicle flips, injures 2 people Published 12:38 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A 26-year-old Port Arthur man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault following a crash that caused a truck to flip, seriously injuring the driver and passenger of the truck.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sagar Ajeshkumar Patel was driving a Porsche at approximately 5:57 a.m. Nov. 19 when he struck a white Chevrolet truck. When police arrived, the truck was overturned and the Porsche had sustained significant damage, the document states.

Witnesses said the driver of the Porsche was speeding while traveling southbound on Memorial Boulevard, failing to maintain one lane. The driver reportedly changed from the inside lane to the outside lane, hitting the truck. The impact forced both vehicles off the road.

Patel was observed “speaking with slow slurred speech, glossed over eyes, and was confused about the accident,” the affidavit says.

The responding officer noted the smell of alcohol.

Patel reportedly refused a field sobriety test or alcohol testing by breath or blood, but admitted to having taken anxiety medication an hour before the wreck.

Blood was obtained through a warrant prior to Patel being brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

Patel was jailed on a $150,000 bond, which he posted Nov. 20.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail.