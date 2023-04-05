Camp Seaport now accepting applications Published 12:28 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Camp Seaport, hosted by the Port of Port Arthur, is now accepting applications for the free, five-day event geared at students from ninth to 11th grade.

This year’s camp will take place July 10-14 and is open to students from Port Arthur, Port Acres, Sabine Pass, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

Campers:

Discover marine vessels, stem to stern from the bridge to the engine room.

Meet career professionals explaining education and career opportunities.

Visit with the U.S. Coast Guard, tour their facilities and visit the Port of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Analyze coastal resiliency and conservation while learning about the environment from the Texas General Land Office.

Acquire basic seafarer skills: map reading, navigation and nautical knot tying.

Explore our waterways and vast natural resources aboard the Ivory Bill vessel.

Learn the importance of ports to the local, state, national and global economy.

Applications can be found online by clicking here.