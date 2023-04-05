Camp Seaport now accepting applications
Published 12:28 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Camp Seaport, hosted by the Port of Port Arthur, is now accepting applications for the free, five-day event geared at students from ninth to 11th grade.
This year’s camp will take place July 10-14 and is open to students from Port Arthur, Port Acres, Sabine Pass, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.
Campers:
- Discover marine vessels, stem to stern from the bridge to the engine room.
- Meet career professionals explaining education and career opportunities.
- Visit with the U.S. Coast Guard, tour their facilities and visit the Port of Port Arthur and Beaumont.
- Analyze coastal resiliency and conservation while learning about the environment from the Texas General Land Office.
- Acquire basic seafarer skills: map reading, navigation and nautical knot tying.
- Explore our waterways and vast natural resources aboard the Ivory Bill vessel.
- Learn the importance of ports to the local, state, national and global economy.
Applications can be found online by clicking here.