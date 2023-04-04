“She begged him for her life.” Area man sentenced for killing wife. Published 8:45 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

BEAUMONT – Terry Barlow, 54, of Beaumont, was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Barlow pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife, Ashley Barlow, 37, of Beaumont.

Surveillance video from the two businesses across the street showed on Oct. 23, 2021, Terry shoot Ashley nine times at point blank range, as she pleaded for herself and her children. The evidence showed Barlow returned to the scene of the murder and surrendered.

Barlow pleaded guilty to an agreement, where the Court could sentence him to anything up to 50 years in prison. The Court heard from the lead detective, Yvette Borrero, a second victim of aggravated assault and from the sister of Ashley Barlow, who is now raising the Barlow children.

After hearing punishment testimony, 252nd Criminal District Judge Raquel West sentenced Barlow to the maximum under the plea agreement, 50 years in prison.

The Court also sentenced Barlow to the maximum punishment for the aggravated assault of shooting at a second victim, which was 20 years in prison. Because the shootings were in the same criminal episode, the sentences by law must run concurrently.

“The videos showed the heinous nature of this crime,” Prosecutor Phillip Smith said. “Defendant shot Ashley nine times at point blank range, the last three as she lay on the ground under him. She begged him for her life and the life of her babies, as he screamed that it was her fault. This was a senseless and brutal murder. We are appreciative of the work of the Beaumont Police Department.”