Port Arthur Transit to close Friday for holiday
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Port Arthur Transit will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
Additional holidays resulting in closing will be
- Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day
- Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day
- Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day
- Thursday, Nov. 23, for Thanksgiving
- Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas
Port Arthur Transit runs each weekday from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., as well as 7:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays.
The one-way, basic adult bus fare is $1.50. A reduced fare of 75 cents is offered to senior citizens and disabled individuals, Medicare cardholders and children 6-18. Children under 5 ride free with a paid adult. Weekly passes are available from $9 to $18.
In addition, PAT offers a specialized door-to-door service for elderly and handicapped persons who are unable to use the fixed route system.
Call 409-983-8794 for information regarding program eligibility.