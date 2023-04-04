Port Arthur Transit to close Friday for holiday

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By PA News

An electric Port Arthur Transit Bus moves down Gulfway Drive. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur Transit will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

Additional holidays resulting in closing will be

  • Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day
  • Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day
  • Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day
  • Thursday, Nov. 23, for Thanksgiving
  • Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas

Port Arthur Transit runs each weekday from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., as well as 7:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

The one-way, basic adult bus fare is $1.50. A reduced fare of 75 cents is offered to senior citizens and disabled individuals, Medicare cardholders and children 6-18. Children under 5 ride free with a paid adult. Weekly passes are available from $9 to $18.

In addition, PAT offers a specialized door-to-door service for elderly and handicapped persons who are unable to use the fixed route system.

Call 409-983-8794 for information regarding program eligibility.

