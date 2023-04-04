Port Arthur Transit to close Friday for holiday Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Port Arthur Transit will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

Additional holidays resulting in closing will be

Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day

Thursday, Nov. 23, for Thanksgiving

Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas

Port Arthur Transit runs each weekday from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., as well as 7:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

The one-way, basic adult bus fare is $1.50. A reduced fare of 75 cents is offered to senior citizens and disabled individuals, Medicare cardholders and children 6-18. Children under 5 ride free with a paid adult. Weekly passes are available from $9 to $18.

In addition, PAT offers a specialized door-to-door service for elderly and handicapped persons who are unable to use the fixed route system.

Call 409-983-8794 for information regarding program eligibility.