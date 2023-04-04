FivePoint Credit Union names assistant vice president of accounting Published 12:18 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Kyna Jones has been promoted to assistant vice president of accounting for FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement, saying Jones has been employed with FivePoint since 2008 as an assistant branch manager, branch manager and staff accountant.

She has 24 years in the financial industry with 17 of those years being in previous management roles.

Jones graduated from Central Sr. High School and has an associate’s degree in accounting from Lamar Institute of Technology.

She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lamar University.

Jones lives in Beaumont with her husband and daughter.