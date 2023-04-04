Document: Trail of vehicle fluid led to hit-and-run suspect Published 12:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A Port Arthur man has been charged with a third-degree felony after police say a trail of vehicle fluid on the ground led authorities from a hit-and-run wreck to the suspect.

Leywandey Hernandez-Munoz, 41, was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury on one count of accident involving serious bodily injury. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the 2000 block of Woodworth Boulevard at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 4 regarding a major wreck where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a blue Ford Focus in the intersection that was inoperable due to damage, and the female driver was unable to stand at the time due to unknown injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

Witnesses said a dark SUV ran a red light and struck the Focus before fleeing the scene. One of the witnesses recorded a license plate number, the document states.

An officer “observed a fresh trail of vehicle fluid,” which led a half-mile away to the 3200 block of 15th Street.

A Mercedes SUV with a matching license plate number was in the area. The driver reportedly admitted to his involvement in the hit-and-run.

After he was cleared at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Hernandez-Munoz was brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Hernandez-Munoz posted a $5,000 bond the same day he was jailed, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.