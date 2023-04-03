VIDEO — Can you ID this man, woman involved in Port Arthur store theft? Published 10:12 am Monday, April 3, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman associated with a theft at a local grocery store.

According to information from the department, a man and woman caught on video at 9 p.m. March 24.

Following the theft, the man reportedly assaulted a store employee in the parking lot.

The two left in a gray Ford flatbed truck that had a third occupant inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call 409-983-8624 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.