Nederland Police ask for help locating teenager last seen March 28

Published 5:58 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By PA News

Aneria Erielle Joseph

The Nederland Police Department alerted the public to a “runaway” teenager on Monday and asked for help locating her.

Aneria Erielle Joseph

Authorities are looking for Aneria Erielle Joseph, 16, who is 5’6”, 80 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aneria was reported as a runaway Wednesday and was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. at Nederland High School.

Aneria was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white crocs. Aneria often wears her hair in a curly bun.

Anyone with information on Aneria’s whereabouts should contact Nederland Police at 409-723-1516 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

