REPORT: 2 from Port Arthur killed in tragic Harris County crash Published 11:22 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

Two Port Arthur residents are dead, part of a tragic three-fatality crash in Harris County that resulted in an arrest.

On Friday at approximately 12:27 a.m., Jonathan Lazo Jr. was operating a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound in the 16800 block of the East Freeway in the number 3 lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said an Infinity G37 was stopped in the 16800 block of the East Freeway in the outside shoulder with emergency flashers activated.

Three people were standing behind the stopped Infinity.

“Lazo Jr. failed to drive in a single marked lane, leaving the roadway to the south into the outside shoulder. Lazo Jr. struck the three complainants stopped by the Infinity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Lazo Jr. continued to the east into the grassy median and struck several small trees and rolled onto his left side.”

Authorities said the three individuals struck showed no signs of life at the collision scene due to their injuries sustained in the crash.

12news.com is reporting that a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy said two of the individuals killed were from Port Arthur and their names are being withheld at this time.

Police said Lazo Jr. showed signs of intoxication or impairment and was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the case.