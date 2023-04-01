Nederland and YMCA partner for pool lifeguards; swim lessons to continue, see details Published 12:38 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

NEDERLAND — Opening day at the Nederland Swimming Pool is months away but planning for lifeguards has been taken care of.

The YMCA of Southeast Texas is once again supplying lifeguards for the Nederland pool this summer. The two entities, the YMCA and the City of Nederland, entered into an agreement this week, marking the second year of the partnership.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said the city felt confident going forward with the agreement, adding the YMCA did a good job in 2022. There were a few bumps in the road, which happens with most contracts, he said, but all are worked out.

A nationwide shortage of lifeguards is what leads the city to partner with the YMCA. Duque said COVID impacted the ability for lifeguard applicants to get the needed classes and certification. That is coupled with the challenges in hiring any employees now, he added.

Kevin Pearson, CEO of the YMCA of Southeast Texas, said the YMCA and Nederland have a wonderful partnership and they are pleased to provide a safe place for families to come and have fun.

“This is a great partnership,” he said. “And as more and more cities get rid of their pools, this is one of the few that is left. What I really want to see is kids taking swim lessons because it will become harder and harder to find an opportunity to swim.”

Schedules

All of the lifeguards are Red Cross certified and have training in CPR and oxygen administration.

Last year the YMCA had 24 lifeguards on staff and on a typical day there were between six to eight on shift at one time, Pearson said.

There will be some adjustments to the pool’s operating hours this year.

The pool opens May 31 and offers open swim times until Aug. 13. By that time attendance begins to dwindle as families prepare for the new school year, so the pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays until Labor Day.

Normal pool hours are from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and from 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Duque said the pool did not have open swim time in the evenings last year but have left it open so that they can have up to six evening events.

The city will begin taking appointments for pool parties, starting April 10.

There is a charge to use the pool, which is more for those who do not live in Nederland.

For details, call 409-724-0773.

Swim lessons

The pool will host swim lessons again in Nederland just as it did last summer, Pearson said. For more information, contact YMCA Aquatics Director Sprout Pearson at 409-962-6644.