MENTAL STRENGTH — State champion receives honor, shares training key Published 12:04 am Friday, March 31, 2023

NEDERLAND — Taryn Brunet was calm and collected this week when addressing a packed Nederland school board chambers.

The senior displayed grace beyond her years but matching her accomplishments — the latest and possibly best as state champion in powerlifting.

She led a powerful Nederland High School Lady Bulldogs, who placed seventh at the UIL Girls Powerlifting State Meet.

When it came to the 123-pound division, Brunet led the pack.

Her performance included regional records for bench (215 pounds) and total pounds (885) lifted and a state-tying record lift in the bench press (205 pounds).

In addressing the crowd Monday, which included school board members, top NISD administrators and plenty of supporters, Brunet stressed the importance of mental strength.

“It takes a lot of work,” she said. “This is my fourth year of powerlifting. It’s been four tries. You have to keep your mentality in check. If it is not, you are not (going to succeed).”

Brunet stresses to her younger teammates the importance of mental strength and the need to focus, adding it’s a family affair with her sister going out for team in 2022-23 as a freshman.

“I put in the work and did everything I could,” Brunet told the crowd.

Nederland Athletic Director Monte Barrow listed all of Brunet’s many regional and state accomplishments that grew as her sports career continued.

Brunet finished in seventh place at state in 2021 and second place at state in 2022 before her top showing this year.

Barrow made special note to say Brunet is a 2023 Texas High School Powerlifting Association scholarship recipient.

In January, the Nederland High School senior signed a letter of intent for powerlifting to attend Midland University in Nebraska.

“They’re the best in the nation at powerlifting,” she said at the time. “Maybe best in the world. Ever since my sophomore year I’ve wanted to compete for them.”

This week’s honors included a special certificate presentation to Brunet from the Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees and superintendent.

Other state highlights from the Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team include: