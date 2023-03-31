Groves Chamber gearing up for Saturday’s Easter egg hunt

Published 5:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Groves Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Letha Knaus holds one of the many baskets that will be given away as prizes during the Chamber’s annual Easter Egg hunt. (Mary Meaux/The News)

GROVES — Groves Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Letha Knaus and Chamber members are preparing for their annual Easter egg hunt.

It is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Wesgroves Park, 5600 W. Washington Blvd. in Groves.

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4-5 years old, and 6-7 years old.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Peter Cottontail will make a guest appearance, and everyone will be treated to punch and cookies after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Kenny Blanda of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.

More News

Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds to his basketball success, earns G League Rookie of the Year

Orange Police Department identifies woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Crewmen cut hole in capsizing tug Friday morning to save fellow crew members

Port Arthur ISD responding to middle school treat, urge caution for parents

Print Article