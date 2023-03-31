Groves Chamber gearing up for Saturday’s Easter egg hunt Published 5:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

GROVES — Groves Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Letha Knaus and Chamber members are preparing for their annual Easter egg hunt.

It is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Wesgroves Park, 5600 W. Washington Blvd. in Groves.

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4-5 years old, and 6-7 years old.

Peter Cottontail will make a guest appearance, and everyone will be treated to punch and cookies after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Kenny Blanda of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.