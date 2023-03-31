Audrey Frances Todd Published 4:38 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Audrey Frances Todd, 93, of Nederland, died Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born August 26, 1929, in Port Arthur, to Marie Josephine Carriere Mallet and Clell Joseph Mallet.

Survivors include her children, Donald Todd and wife, Ruth Ellen; Ronald Todd and wife, Sandra; and Robert Todd, Jr. and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Carrie Russell; Caitlin Todd; Heidi DeHart; Patrick Todd; Andrew Todd; and Molly Crespo; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lee Todd, Sr.; and siblings, Lydia Hyde; C.J. Mallet, Jr. Thelma Broussard; Dan Mallet; Dorothy Wilcox; and Franklin Mallet.

A gathering of Mrs. Todd’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Todd’s honor to Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, P.O. Box 20719, Beaumont, Texas 77720.