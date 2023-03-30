Randy Blanchard Published 6:23 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Randy Blanchard, 73, passed away in Port Arthur, Texas on March 18, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born to Anthony “Tony” and Marie Blanchard on November 13, 1949 in Port Arthur.

He is survived by nieces Michelle Hebert, MD of Huntsville, Texas and Joyce Bonner of Leander, Texas and nephews Darren and wife Lori Hebert of Bellville, Texas and Matthew Blanchard, wife Jessica and daughters Maddie, Lillie and Isabelle of Cedar Park, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Hebert and brother, Terry Blanchard.

Randy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Port Arthur, Texas in 1968 and enlisted in the Air Force.

Following tours of duty in Vietnam and Thailand, he was honorably discharged in 1972 as a sergeant then served 2 years in the Air Force Reserves.

Following his military service, he worked as a draftsman for various companies in the area for many years.

Randy was dearly loved by his family and friends, who will miss his infectious smile and fun-loving personality.

He was a life-long football fan and dearly loved the Dallas Cowboys.

He was an avid fisherman and loved to take his boat out fishing on Sabine Lake.

A rosary followed by visitation will be held on Friday March 31 at 6 pm and a funeral service will be conducted on Saturday April 1 at 10 a.m.

Both services will be conducted at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Interment will occur at a later date at Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully and gratefully requests that donations be made in his name to the charity of your choice.