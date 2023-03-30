Port Neches Police chief shares more information on suspects following arrests this week Published 9:04 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department has released the ages of two Orange County men arrested this week on charges of metal theft in which a K-9 and drone were used during the apprehension.

The men, ages 45 and 33 years old, were arraigned Wednesday, Chief Cheri Griffith said.

She confirmed the names are public record. However, the suspects’ names have not been released as of Thursday morning due to ongoing police procedures.

According to police, they were arrested Monday evening.

The department plans to release the names at an undetermined time.

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to a call of suspicious activity at approximately 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg Lane and Industrial. As they approached, Officer Will Navarre saw a vehicle with no lights leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to police.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver slowed down and the passenger got out and ran.

The driver was taken into custody.

A perimeter was then set up with the help of Nederland Police Department officers.

Port Neches officer Andrew Carter was able to locate the other suspect using a drone.

Port Neches Sgt. Eric Heilman deployed his K-9, and officers were able to take the other man into custody.

“While on scene, officers and investigators determined that the suspects had been in the process of stealing AT&T communication cable and located a large amount of the cable in the suspects’ vehicle,” a news release said. “In addition to the cable, tools commonly utilized in cable theft were located.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with metal theft. The passenger was also charged with evading arrest.

The suspects were taken to the Jefferson County jail. Suspects matching the charges and arresting agency were not listed on the jail roster Thursday morning.