PHOTOS — PAISD robotics team places in top 10 at competition Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

1 of 5

The Port Arthur Independent School District Robotics Team won four major awards during the GEAR 2023 Competition at Lubbock High School.

Participating at the March 23 event this year were:

Lucia Acosta (6th grade, TJMS)

Elii Chavez (7th grade, TJMS)

Mason Dixon(7th grade, TJMS)

Brianna Herring (8th grade, ALMS)

Ezer Hipolito (8th grade, TJMS)

Kenroc Miles (8th grade, ALMS)

Jose Moreno (7th grade, TJMS)

Christianna Moseley (8th grade, ALMS)

Alex Nguyen (8th grade, ALMS)

Danny Nguyen (7th grade, TJMS)

Huy Nguyen (8th grade, TJMS)

Jamor Ragan (8th grade, ALMS)

William Reyes (8th grade, ALMS)

Isabella Roy (7th grade, ALMS)

Team 1 from Lincoln Middle School took home first place in Robotics Performance.

Team 4 from Jefferson Middle School took first in Young Engineers Video.

Team 3 from Jefferson Middle School won fourth in Robotics Performance.

Team 2 from Lincoln Middle School took sixth in Robotics Performance.

District officials said this was the first time for the students to compete at that level of caliber, reaching top 10 among the 64 competing teams.

The two first place teams qualified for the GEAR Championship and are going to compete against Midland, Amarillo and Frenship leagues April 29 at Texas Tech University.

The students are under the direction of Cynthia Quejado, Jundelyn Villareal, Rizza Catbagan, Eric Charon and Meliton Reyes Jr.