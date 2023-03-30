Local golfers compete for District 17-5A championship; check out the best scores, who advances Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The boys and girls teams from Port Neches-Groves, as well as Nederland’s Preston Deserrano and Mya Wimer, are advancing to the 5A, Region 3 golf tournament as a result of their play in the District 17-5A championshipPN-G boys’, girls’ teams finish second in District 17-5A.

In the boys tournament played Monday at Beaumont Country Club and Tuesday at Eagle Pointe Golf Club, PNG posted four-man totals of 327-336 for a 663 that left them as runner-up to Barbers Hill’s 612.

Nederland placed fifth at 707, PNG’s No. 2 team was sixth with 769 and Memorial was seventh at 994.

The Lady Indians also finished second to Barbers Hill in their tournament played Tuesday at Eagle Pointe and Wednesday at Chambers County Golf Club. PNG shot 397-363 for a 760 total. Barbers Hill’s winning score was 687. Nederland was fourth at 924 (482-442),

Nederland’s Deserrano earned his ticket to regional by carding the lowest score outside the two advancing teams. Deserrano finished eighth overall with a 36-hole score of 162 (76-86). Grant Doggett of Barbers Hill was the overall medalist with a 147 (71-76).

Wimer claimed her regional spot the same way as Deserrano, finishing with the low score outside the top two teams. She shot 206 (108-98) to finish sixth overall. Barbers Hills’ Jillian Puppa was medalist with (163). The Lady Eagles posted the three lowest individual scores.

Evan Klutts of PNG, whose second-day 75 was the low round at Eagle Pointe, was runner-up to Doggett in boys medal play with a 154. Other Indians’ scores that counted included Jaxon Wolf 157 (73-84), Leyton Webb 174 (85-89) and Lake Edwards 178 (90-99).

Nederland scores behind Deserrano included Toby Berry 181 (96-85), Kooper Grant 182 (91-91) and Robert Barron 182 (91-91).

Memorial’s low four were Dasean Harmenson 222 (112-110), Ahmad Hayward 253 (128-125), Larry Lewis 256 (121-135) and Johnson Nguyen 275 (138-137).

Tatum Bean paced the Lady Indians to their second-place finish on the strength of a second-day 82 for 173 and fourth overall. Ava Borne at 185 (96-89) was fifth and Jeannie Trung sixth at 196 (104-92). Taryn DeJean was the fourth counting score for the Lady Indians with 206 (106-100).

Behind Wimer, Nederland’s scores were, Riley Smith’s 237 (119-118), Marian Gonzales’ 239 (125-114) and Peyton Caywood’s 243 (130-113).

Memorial, which did not field a complete team, was led by Janya Jones’ 297 (145-152). Other Lady Titans scores were Arianna Shelton’s 302 (152-150) and Leosha Bellard’s 311 (152-159).

The boys’ regional is set for April 19-20, while the girls’ regional will be played April 17-18. Both are set for Margaritaville Golf Club near Lake Conroe.

