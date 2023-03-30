Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 22-28
Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 30, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:
March 22
- Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrant other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
- An information report was taken in the 6200 block of Jackson.
- Injury to an elderly person was reported in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.
March 23
- No reports
March 24
- Jammy Hicks, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Grant.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Beaumont.
March 25
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Oak.
March 26
- Jose Gonzales, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of High.
March 27
- Dalton Allen, 29, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3900 block of Hayes.
March 28
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.
- An information report was taken at the 4900 block of Sue.