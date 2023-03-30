Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 22-28 Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:

March 22

Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrant other agency in the 4700 block of Main.

An information report was taken in the 6200 block of Jackson.

Injury to an elderly person was reported in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.

March 23

No reports

March 24

Jammy Hicks, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Grant.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Beaumont.

March 25

An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Oak.

March 26

Jose Gonzales, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Bellaire.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of High.

March 27

Dalton Allen, 29, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3900 block of Hayes.

March 28