Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 22-28

Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:

March 22

  • Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrant other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
  • An information report was taken in the 6200 block of Jackson.
  • Injury to an elderly person was reported in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.

March 23

  • No reports

March 24

  • Jammy Hicks, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Grant.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Beaumont.

March 25

  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Oak.

March 26

  • Jose Gonzales, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of High.

March 27

  • Dalton Allen, 29, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3900 block of Hayes.

March 28

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.
  • An information report was taken at the 4900 block of Sue.

 

