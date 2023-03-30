Committee selects recipients of 2023 Environmental Champions Grant Initiative Published 12:28 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Five members of the community, spanning from a representative of Sempra Infrastructure to local leaders, met Wednesday at The Port Arthur News to select the recipients of the second annual Environmental Champions Grant Initiative powered by Port Arthur LNG. This year $60,000 will be divided among several non-profits in and immediately surrounding Port Arthur to fund projects aimed at improving the environment.

Last year a different committee also comprised of local leaders selected 13 recipients to receive funds: The Willie Carter Outreach Center, Memorial High School Life Skills, The Golden Triangle Audubon Society, Port Arthur Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Bob Hope High School, Gulf Coast Youth Soccer Club, Dick Dowling Lions Club in Sabine Pass, Sea Rim State Park, Salt Club, Nederland Economic Development Corp., Building Our Children Ministry Inc. and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Projects ranged from planting trees and beautifying city parks to initiating agriculture-related programs at area schools.

This year’s application period garnered more than 20 requests.

Those selected will be notified and recognized at a reception to be held in April.