Chevron Phillips Chemical plants in Port Arthur, Orange earn elite safety awards Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Orange Chevron Phillips Chemical plant was recognized as top 5 percent safety performer by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

The local plant received an Elite Gold Safety Award for its 2022 performance.

The Port Arthur Chevron Phillips Chemical plant won the Elite Silver Safety Award, which the manufacturers group gives to the top 10 percent of safety performers in the industry.

American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers is a national trade association representing the makers of fuels and petrochemical products.

Of the 246 facilities that applied in 2022, only 29 passed the screening criteria.

“We congratulate the CPChem sites that AFPM recognized this year for their outstanding and industry-leading safety performance. At CPChem, we have an extensive history of operational excellence. Safe, reliable operations remain one of our core values and the anchor of our business,” said Elliott W.H. Johnson, SVP, EHSS.

“These achievements demonstrate that our employees and contractors are adhering our culture of Performance by Design. Caring by Choice and are advancing our company toward Our Journey to Zero goal each year.”

The safety awards recognize facilities that demonstrate outstanding safety performance along with safety program innovation and leadership. To win these awards, facilities undergo a rigorous screening process by the manufacturers group’s Distinguished Safety Award Selection Committee.

Chevron Phillips Chemical officials said available data reported by the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care program shows the company “retains a strong safety record among peer member companies for combined employee and contractor recordable incidence rates.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical is also active in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program, with all 18 wholly owned U.S. facilities designated as OSHA VPP Star Sites.