1 stabbed, 1 arrested following Port Arthur altercation Published 5:40 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

An altercation between two homeless men led to one man being stabbed and another arrested Thursday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the stabbing occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gulfway Drive, which is near Port Arthur Inn.

The victim was brought to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

Duriso said the man is expected to recover.

The name of the man who was arrested was not available as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.