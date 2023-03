Upcoming event to celebrate breast cancer survivors Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Winners for Life Breast Cancer Tea celebrating survivorship is scheduled for April 8 at 11 a.m. The event takes place at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. Admission is $10 per person or $100 for a table that seats eight. For information, call 409-748-9510.