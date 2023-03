PHOTO FEATURE — This is what’s being built on 9th Avenue Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Motorists likely noticed the new construction at 4220 9th Avenue as the land was cleared, concrete poured and the shell of a building was built.

The property is being developed for a small strip center that will house four suites.

The build out is going to be used for commercial purposes, according to information from the City of Port Arthur.