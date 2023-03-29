PAISD to add new position to campuses Published 12:24 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Port Arthur Independent School District is adding a tool to recruit teachers and help fill vacancies.

A new position called an adjunct educator is part of PAISD’s District of Innovation plan.

Jimmy Wyble, interim director of Human Resources, said they are requesting candidates with a bachelor’s degree and teaching experience be considered for the position that will be relevant for the District of Innovation adjunct educator.

There are specific criteria for the position for elementary and secondary grades.

For the elementary grade levels, the principal of the school must verify the person’s experience. From there the chief academic officer must approve the request and then it will be placed before Superintendent Mark Porterie.

For the secondary level, the request must be sent along with documentation to the assistant superintendent for secondary education. Once he approves the request it will go before the superintendent.

If the superintendent approves the request it will then be forwarded to the Human Resources Department with the documentation and at that time an offer of employment will be made to the person.

Typically a person has three years to become certified as a teacher but under the District of Innovation plan that time is extended to five years.

Wyble said the new position provides PAISD another tool to fill vacancies.

“We’re really excited about this because we’re hoping with the 2024 school year, it will help us reduce the need for our long-term substitute teachers,” he said.

The need for teachers isn’t just an issue for PAISD but one across the state and nation. The National Education Association last year estimated a shortage of approximately 300,000 teachers and staff across the U.S.

Wyble said adjunct teachers are provided extensive staff development and are assigned a mentor.

The District of Innovation concept passed during the 84th Legislative Session in House Bill 1842 gives independent school districts most of the flexibilities available to open enrollment charter schools.

PAISD board members approved the new plan this week, which includes several other items, such as the start date for school.

As a DOI the district has the option to start school before the fourth Monday of the month. There is also an option for student-teacher ratios and class size.

Porterie said the district is adding a campus behavior coordinator designation for each school. This person follows the principal’s guidance and assists with the removal of unwanted visitors.