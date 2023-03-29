Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 20-26 Published 12:16 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 20 to March 26:

• Luis Morales, 32, public intoxication

• Mallory Breaux, 35, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance

• Jimmy Obregon, 29, warrant other agency

• Michael Curtis, 53, warrant other agency

• Oniesha Dugas, 39, theft

• Marcus Umphrey, 33, possession of a controlled substance

• Perry Martin, 30, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 20 to March 26:

March 20

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

• A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of Mimosa.

• An officer received information in the 600 block of South 13th Street.

March 21

• A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

• Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1400 block of North 15th Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 37th Street.

• An officer received information in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

• Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Canal.

March 22

• A person was found to be in violation of a protective order in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

• A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

• A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment In the 2600 block of Helena.

• Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

• Found property was reported in the 1500 block of FM 365.

• A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

• A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.

• A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

March 23

• A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

• Harboring a runaway child was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

• A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of Avenue L.

March 24

• A person was arrested for theft in the 2700 block of FM 365.

• A death was reported in the 300 block of North 37th Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

• A theft was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

• Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

• Criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

• Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4100 block of FM 365.

• A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.

March 25

• Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Park Street.

• Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Park Street.

• A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of U.S. 69.

March 26

• A death was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

• A death was reported in the 1100 block of Kent.

• Sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

• An overdose was reported in the 100 block of North 35th Street.

• A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

• A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 12th Street.