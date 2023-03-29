“Large amount of diesel fuel” stolen, police seeking people of interest Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

1 of 6

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the three subjects known to operate this vehicle.

The men and the truck and trailer are of interest in a theft of a large amount of diesel fuel.

If you have information about this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833TIPS.com or download the interactive P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.