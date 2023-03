Catfish dinners for sale Friday in Port Arthur Published 12:22 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Rudolph Lambert American Legion Post 7 is selling catfish dinners Friday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinners with catfish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert are available for $12. Orders of five or more are eligible for delivery. The sale takes place at 3750 Memorial Blvd. For more information, call 409-983-6931.