Texas Department of Transportation outlines several Port Arthur road closures this week

Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road closures planned this week in Port Arthur.

SH87 at Taylors Bayou will be down to one lane of traffic through Friday from 7:30 a.m. from 6 p.m. for repairs.

SH87 at the Intracoastal Canal will have alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to inspections.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

TxDOT told motorists to expect possible delays.

All closings are weather permitting.

More News

Drone, K9 response used after metal theft reported in Port Neches

No major injuries after van with inmates crashes in Port Acres

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches-Groves’ Landon Proenza has always been revved up for success

Port Arthur man jailed after wreck left passenger unable to walk

Print Article