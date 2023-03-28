Texas Department of Transportation outlines several Port Arthur road closures this week Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road closures planned this week in Port Arthur.

SH87 at Taylors Bayou will be down to one lane of traffic through Friday from 7:30 a.m. from 6 p.m. for repairs.

SH87 at the Intracoastal Canal will have alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to inspections.

TxDOT told motorists to expect possible delays.

All closings are weather permitting.