Port Arthur man jailed after wreck left passenger unable to walk Published 12:26 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Port Arthur man could be facing up to 10 years in prison on two separate charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a wreck that left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Jermaine Keith Delahoussaye, 41, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury last week on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle and accident involving injury — both third degree felonies.

According to court records, on Jan. 7 at 9:39 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were sent to the 4600 block of 39th Street, where the driver of a vehicle hit a utility pole and left the scene.

A female passenger had life-threatening injuries to her leg that left her unable to walk, the documents say.

Relatives of the passenger told officers where the driver resided.

When police arrived at the house in the 4100 block of 39th Street, responding officers said someone turned off the lights after they knocked.

The passenger’s family members arrived and were able to get Delahoussaye to answer the door, the affidavits say, but he attempted to flee once seeing officers.

Delahoussaye was arrested on a county warrant. Officers report seeing injuries to his forehead and arm as well as blood on the walls.

When questioned, Delahoussaye was “confused, disoriented, had glassy/red eyes and was extremely (emotional),” one document says.

The man was brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where a warrant allowed for a sample of his blood. He reportedly told officers while there “I know my alcohol limit is up there” and he had been drinking beer.

As of Monday, Delahoussaye was not listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County jail.