No major injuries after van with inmates crashes in Port Acres Published 9:54 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

No major injuries were reported after a van carry inmates was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Port Acres Monday night.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the van was from the Luther Unit en route to the Stiles Unit in Beaumont when the crash occurred.

Six inmates and three correctional officers were it the van, and all nine were taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The spokesman said all of the injured are in stable condition and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the driver of the second vehicle was brought to a hospital, adding the person’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

It is unknown if any citations were issued.