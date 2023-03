Jessie Allison-Lewis Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Jessie Mae Lewis, 79, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.