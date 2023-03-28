Groves Chamber hosting Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday morning Published 12:22 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Bureau is hosting the 30th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. April 1 at Wesgroves Park.

The park is located at 5600 W. Washington near the Groves Library.

The park will be divided into three age areas for the children to hunt for eggs.

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4 & 5 years old, and 6 & 7 years old.

Peter Cottontail will make a guest appearance, and everyone will be treated to punch and cookies after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Kenny Blanda of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.

For more information , call the Groves Chamber at 409-962-3631.