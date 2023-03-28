Groves Chamber hosting Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday morning

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By PA News

A young boy counts his Easter eggs (and goodies inside them) following an egg hunt in 2023. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Bureau is hosting the 30th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. April 1 at Wesgroves Park.

The park is located at 5600 W. Washington near the Groves Library.

The park will be divided into three age areas for the children to hunt for eggs.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4 & 5 years old, and 6 & 7 years old.

Peter Cottontail will make a guest appearance, and everyone will be treated to punch and cookies after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Kenny Blanda of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.

For more information , call the Groves Chamber at 409-962-3631.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Neches-Groves’ Landon Proenza has always been revved up for success

Port Arthur man jailed after wreck left passenger unable to walk

SETX woman creates company to empower military spouses across the country

Film to be shown during festival highlights Cajun culture

Print Article